Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOE stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

