Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 43,732 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Aptiv worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $103.02 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

