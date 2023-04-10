Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,908 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.44.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NWG opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

