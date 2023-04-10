Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 351 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,583.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,507.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,155.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

