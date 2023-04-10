Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,663 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $24,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

