New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,512 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $57,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $86.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,658 shares of company stock worth $3,471,715 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

