New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,939 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Southern worth $83,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

