New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $63,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

HCA opened at $270.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,264,504. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

