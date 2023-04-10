New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.64 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $54,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 135,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $208.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $214.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

