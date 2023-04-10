New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $64.11 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of KLA worth $64,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $374.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.74 and a 200-day moving average of $369.17. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

