New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $55,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,940,297 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

