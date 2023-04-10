New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,560 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $50,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

D opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

