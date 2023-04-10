New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,340 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $48,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.