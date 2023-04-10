New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,618 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $65,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.