New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $68,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,049,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of PNC opened at $121.88 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

