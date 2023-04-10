New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,734 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $50,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,472,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $24,033,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

