New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,145 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $74,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

