Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $6.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Newmark Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

