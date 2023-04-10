Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NXST stock opened at $172.96 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.