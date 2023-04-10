Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $205.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.