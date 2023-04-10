Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Shares of NSC opened at $205.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.51. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

