NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.49 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $73.49 million and $1.20 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,350,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.22661016 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,088,549.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

