OAKMONT Corp Takes $3.52 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OAKMONT Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.6% of OAKMONT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,685.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,610.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,537.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

