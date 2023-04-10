Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

