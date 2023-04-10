Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 34,054 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $119.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.