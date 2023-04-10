Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

