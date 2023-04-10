Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Citigroup by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,964.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,947,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

C stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

