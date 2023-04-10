Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after buying an additional 153,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

TMO stock opened at $575.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $561.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

