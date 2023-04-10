Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.