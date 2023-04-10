Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.34. 803,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

