Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,542 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

