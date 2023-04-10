PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

