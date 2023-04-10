PFG Advisors Buys 654 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

