PFG Advisors Sells 32 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.