PFG Advisors Sells 496 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

