PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $8.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
