PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $8.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

