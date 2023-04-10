PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

PNI opened at $7.83 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

