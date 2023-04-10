PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $88.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

