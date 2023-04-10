PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $88.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
PJT Partners Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of PJT stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.
Insider Transactions at PJT Partners
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
