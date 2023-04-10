Planning Center Inc. Invests $255,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.