Planning Center Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

