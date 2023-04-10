Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

