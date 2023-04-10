Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 6,530 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $192.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $202.72. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

