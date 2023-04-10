Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $361.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.23. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

