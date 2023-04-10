Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

