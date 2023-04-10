Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.6% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.