Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.47. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
