PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 446.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $2,531,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,075,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,658,814.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,479 shares of company stock worth $38,322,293. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $125.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

