QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

