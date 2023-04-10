Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 495,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $98.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.