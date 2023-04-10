Regal Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 16.1% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $242.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.